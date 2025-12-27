Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' brings back the feels with a new take on 'Sandese Aate Hain' Entertainment Dec 27, 2025

Border 2 is reviving the classic Border vibe, this time with a fresh version of the iconic song Sandese Aate Hain—now called Ghar Kab Aaoge.

The new track keeps the heartfelt message about soldiers missing home and has been cleared by the censor board without any cuts.