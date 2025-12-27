Next Article
Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' brings back the feels with a new take on 'Sandese Aate Hain'
Entertainment
Border 2 is reviving the classic Border vibe, this time with a fresh version of the iconic song Sandese Aate Hain—now called Ghar Kab Aaoge.
The new track keeps the heartfelt message about soldiers missing home and has been cleared by the censor board without any cuts.
What to expect: cast, story, and release date
Sunny Deol returns as Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler, joined by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in military roles, while Mona Singh and others play their spouses.
Border 2 drops January 23, 2026—right before Republic Day—and is expected to deliver emotional storytelling along with some nostalgic cameos from the first film's cast.