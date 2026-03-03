'They tricked me': Sunny Leone on working with Anurag Kashyap

Sunny Leone recently collaborated with Anurag Kashyap for the first time in the film Kennedy, which was released on ZEE5 . In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, she opened up about her experience working on the film and revealed that she didn't read the entire script before accepting the role. "I didn't get to read the whole script, but he gave me a basic story of what it is," she said.

Audition surprise 'When I went in for the audition...' Leone also revealed that she was unaware that she was Kashyap's first choice for the film. "When I went in for the audition, I had no idea that I was the only choice. So, they had tricked me," she said. Despite this, she was excited and nervous about the opportunity to work with Kashyap. "I felt so amazing that he was giving me this opportunity to work with him."

Character development Leone reveals how she prepared for the role Leone played a mysterious woman in Kennedy, a role she prepared for with Kashyap's guidance. "Anurag sir guided me with the character, what he wanted. He gave me different stories," she said. "He also was very clear that he wanted this particular laughter from her." "We did workshops and some dialogue coaching and every little thing. I tried to absorb as much information from him as possible."

