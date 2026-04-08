'Super Mario Galaxy Movie' nets $131 million US and $372.5 million worldwide
Entertainment
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie just scored the biggest opening of the year, pulling in about $131 million in its first three days in the US and reaching nearly $372.5 million worldwide after just five days.
This animated sequel, made by Illumination and Nintendo, is now one of the top animated openers ever.
'Super Mario Galaxy Movie' averages $30K
Releasing over Easter helped bring families to theaters, with each venue averaging close to $30,000 across more than 4,000 locations.
With stars like Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy on board and strong nostalgia from the first movie, experts expect this momentum to keep going, further cementing Nintendo's place in animation.