'Super Mario Galaxy' trailer brings Yoshi, Baby Mario, and more to the big screen
Nintendo just dropped a new trailer for the Super Mario Galaxy movie, giving us our first look at Yoshi joining Mario, Luigi, and Toad on their next adventure.
The clip features the trio alongside Yoshi as they embark on their next adventure.
Packed with familiar faces and wild power-ups
The trailer is full of throwbacks: Yoshi appears, Birdo appears, and there are nods to classic power-ups like the Frog Suit.
We also get glimpses of Baby Mario and Baby Luigi—so longtime fans will spot plenty of classic references.
Movie enters post-production with new voices in the mix
The film's animation is wrapped up and it's now in post-production. Brian Tyler is set to score under directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic.
The all-star voice cast returns (Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach), plus newcomers Brie Larson as Rosalina and Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr.
Mark your calendars—Super Mario Galaxy hits theaters April 1, 2026!