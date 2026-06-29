'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su acquitted of sexual misconduct charges

Acquittal details

The appellate court overturned the initial conviction

The appellate court later overturned the initial conviction, stating that the complainant's testimony had changed over time and that it could not rule out the possibility of her memory being altered. It also held that the physical contact described in this case did not amount to criminal indecent assault under the law. With South Korea's Supreme Court rejecting the prosecution's latest appeal, O has now been officially acquitted of all charges.