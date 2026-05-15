Supreme Court allows Priya Kapur to call Raghuvanshi investment meeting

DY Chandrachud to mediate family dispute

The judges made it clear they want the family to work things out peacefully before their next hearing on August 6, with former Chief Justice DY Chandrachud stepping in as mediator.

Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, had tried to block Priya from having a say in the trust, but Priya's side argued Rani isn't actually a beneficiary.

The court wants an update on the trust's assets and debts before the next hearing on August 6.

Justice Pardiwala summed it up: "There has to be a will to settle the matter."