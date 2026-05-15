Supreme Court allows Priya Kapur to call Raghuvanshi investment meeting
The Supreme Court has given Priya Kapur (widow of Sunjay Kapur) the go-ahead to call a board meeting for Raghuvanshi Investment, even as an inheritance dispute brews over the ownership of RK Family Trust, with RK Family Trust and Raghuvanshi Investment holding stakes in Sona Comstar.
The catch? She cannot take up the agenda items on appointing two new independent directors or changing the signatory for the company's bank accounts at the May 18 meeting.
DY Chandrachud to mediate family dispute
The judges made it clear they want the family to work things out peacefully before their next hearing on August 6, with former Chief Justice DY Chandrachud stepping in as mediator.
Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, had tried to block Priya from having a say in the trust, but Priya's side argued Rani isn't actually a beneficiary.
The court wants an update on the trust's assets and debts before the next hearing on August 6.
Justice Pardiwala summed it up: "There has to be a will to settle the matter."