Supreme Court clears 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath,' Odisha's 1st animated film
Odisha is getting its first-ever animated movie, Mahaprabhu Jagannath, which will hit theaters across India on August 28.
The film was made to instill devotion and cultural values in young minds.
It was supposed to come out on July 17 but got delayed after the Orissa High Court paused its release over content concerns.
The production house took the matter to the Supreme Court, which gave them the green light.
CBFC 'U' certificate, Cinepolis sets date
The makers pointed out that Mahaprabhu Jagannath already had a CBFC "U" certificate and bookings in over 300 theaters.
With the Supreme Court's go-ahead, distributor Cinepolis set a new date.
Producer Durga Prasad Dalai thanked the court, saying they just want families and kids to experience Lord Jagannath's grace together.
The movie is directed by Shripad Warkhedkar and follows up on their popular Jay Jagannath animated series.