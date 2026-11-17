Supreme Court ends 13-year marriage dispute with ₹75cr settlement
The Supreme Court just wrapped up a 13-year marriage dispute with a massive ₹75 crore settlement.
The husband has to pay ₹30 crore in alimony to his ex-wife, and another ₹45 crore is being set aside for their nine-year-old son's future.
This move finally puts an end to years of messy court battles and criminal cases between the couple.
Father retains visitation, 14 cases closed
Part of the son's fund will go toward a home for the wife until she remarries or their son turns 25.
The dad keeps visitation rights as before. Plus, all 14 ongoing legal cases between them are now closed.
If any new disagreements pop up about parenting, they're expected to sort things out peacefully or head back to court if needed.