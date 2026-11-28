Supreme Court ends mediation in Sunjay Kapur inheritance dispute
After 15 rounds of talks, the Supreme Court has officially called off mediation in the Sunjay Kapur family's inheritance dispute.
The process, led by ex-Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud since May, stalled mainly over Rani Kapur's claims.
Now, the case heads back to the Delhi High Court for a faster hearing to protect the family's trust assets.
Family share dispute and ₹6000cr demand
The main roadblocks were Rani's ₹6,000 crore demand and disagreements over how much Sunjay's children (from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor) should get.
Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay's widow, wanted a 60% share, while his kids pushed for about 24% to 26% share.
Tensions rose when Rani was unwilling to take part in a joint session with her daughter-in-law, making compromise tough.
With mediation over, it's now up to the courts to decide who gets what from the Sona Group fortune.