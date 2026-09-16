Supreme Court examines Kapoor family East Coast Road property dispute

The Kapoors's lawyer says the case comes way too late, since decades have passed since the sale.

The Supreme Court wants more clarity about whether the petitioners are children of MC Chandrasekaran and whether he had a one-fifth share in the property, so there will be further checks on who really owns what.

To keep things fair, the judges have ordered no changes to the property for now and suggested mediation with a retired High Court judge.

Everyone will be back in court December 18 to see if they can settle this without more drama.