Supreme Court grants Yadav relief, orders mediation and passport use
Entertainment
Actor Rajpal Yadav just got some much-needed relief from the Supreme Court in his long-running check-bounce case.
After 14 years, he finally gets to share his side of the story, with the court sending the matter to mediation and letting him use his passport for work trips.
Grateful for the chance, Yadav said he was a public actor, not a fraud.
Yadav deposits 2cr amid 22cr dispute
The dispute is over ₹22 crore, with Yadav questioning high interest rates and loan terms.
He's already deposited ₹2 crore as ordered by the court while appealing an earlier conviction.
Even with all this going on, he recently starred in Haiwaan alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, and says he's committed to sorting things out through dialogue rather than drama.