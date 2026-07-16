Supreme Court intervenes after Orissa High Court bans 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath'
Entertainment
The Supreme Court is stepping in after the Orissa High Court banned the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath, just days before its planned release.
The ban came from concerns that the movie doesn't match up with traditional stories about Lord Jagannath.
The filmmakers say this last-minute move puts months of work and money at risk.
'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' banned nationwide despite certification
Odisha residents filed a petition claiming the film misrepresented Lord Jagannath, which led to a nationwide ban, even though it had already cleared India's film certification board and was made for kids.
The Supreme Court will give this case top priority on July 17, aiming to decide before the movie's scheduled release in around 300 theaters across India.