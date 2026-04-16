Supreme Court keeps Rao and Jain detained over gold smuggling
Entertainment
The Supreme Court has decided that Kannada actor Harshavardhini Ranya Rao and Sahil Jain will stay in detention over a gold smuggling case.
The court said there was enough evidence and real risk of repeat offenses, so it dismissed their challenge against the detention order.
Court finds evidence solid against both
Rao was caught at Bengaluru airport last year with 14kg of smuggled gold, while Jain is accused of helping move foreign-marked gold bars between late 2024 and early 2025.
The judges said all the paperwork checked out, electronic evidence was solid, and there were no violations of rights, so they saw no reason to step in.