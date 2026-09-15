Supreme Court orders Yadav to deposit 2cr, extends protection
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has been told by the Supreme Court to deposit at least ₹2 crore within two weeks after a cheque bounce case.
The court also extended his protection from arrest until October 5, but asked him to hand over his passport for now.
Private complainant alleges Yadav owes 5cr
Yadav's lawyer promised the money would be paid and more guarantees given soon, but Chief Justice of India Surya Kant wasn't fully convinced: he even compared Yadav's promises to his acting skills.
The case involves the private complainant accusing Yadav of owing ₹5 crore to the owner of Murali Productions.