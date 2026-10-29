Supreme Court rejects Advani's plea to recognize relationship with Khanna
Entertainment
The Supreme Court has turned down Anita Advani's request to have her relationship with late Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna recognized as a marriage.
The judges called it "luxury litigation" and said there was no real reason to take up her appeal.
Advani denied maintenance after Khanna relationship
Advani claimed she was in a long-term live-in relationship with Khanna until 2012, when his family reportedly asked her to leave.
After being denied maintenance and accommodation by lower courts, who said their relationship didn't count as marriage, she argued this was about seeking dignity and legal recognition.
But the Supreme Court didn't agree and closed the case.