SC refuses to ban 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' movie

During the hearing on Wednesday, Justice BV Nagarathna expressed concern over petitions seeking to ban art and creativity due to individual sensitivities.

She warned that if such petitions continue, the court may have to issue extreme orders prohibiting any depiction of Hindu deities in any form.

"If there is such kind of sensibility, sensitivity...we will pass an order that in respect of Hindu God, Goddess or Mythology, LET THERE BE NO ART FORM IN INDIA! (sic)."