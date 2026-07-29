SC refuses to ban 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' movie
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India has denied a request to prohibit the release of the animated movie Mahaprabhu Jagannath. The plea was filed by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and a devotee, who argued that the film's portrayal of Lord Jagannath in a cartoonish manner was offensive. However, the court dismissed these claims, stating that if such sensitivities exist, no artistic expression can be created on Ramayana or Mahabharata.
Judicial remarks
Justice BV Nagarathna's warning over art, creativity bans
During the hearing on Wednesday, Justice BV Nagarathna expressed concern over petitions seeking to ban art and creativity due to individual sensitivities.
She warned that if such petitions continue, the court may have to issue extreme orders prohibiting any depiction of Hindu deities in any form.
"If there is such kind of sensibility, sensitivity...we will pass an order that in respect of Hindu God, Goddess or Mythology, LET THERE BE NO ART FORM IN INDIA! (sic)."
Artistic expression
Court will stop all Hindu depictions if such petitions continue
Justice Nagarathna further emphasized, "We have Kabir's Ramayana; we have Ramayana of every State. Every person has his own creativity. If we pass such order, all Ramayana, Mahabharata on television will stop!"
"No art in any form, television, creativity, painting, sculpture of Hindu God or Goddess," she added, per Live Law.
With this order, the bench refused to alter its previous order allowing the release of the animated film.
Film certification
CBFC granted certificate for the movie
Justice R Mahadevan pointed out that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had already granted a certificate for the movie. This further strengthens the argument against banning its release.
The court also noted that before making any film, teams conduct research to ensure creativity.
Refusing to ban creativity for "two-three sensitive people," the bench noted, "Animation films are for the purpose of children."
Legal proceedings
Temple committee staged a walkout during screening
Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat, representing the producer, stated that they had not given any assurance to the temple committee as claimed by the panel.
He also pointed out that the temple committee had itself staged a walkout during a screening.
The bench ultimately dismissed the application seeking to modify its earlier order allowing the film's release after Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri on Tuesday (July 28).