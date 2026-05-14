Supreme Court stays company appointments amid Sunjay Kapur's estate dispute

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the appointment of two independent directors to Raghuvanshi Investment Private Limited (RIPL), granting interim relief to Rani Kapur in her ongoing dispute with Priya Sachdev Kapur over inheritance matters. The bench, headed by Justice JB Pardiwala, observed that the dispute involving the Rani Kapur Family Trust and companies linked to Sona Comstar was already under mediation. The court said, "No one is in control of anything at present."

Allegations 'They want to make sure that I am completely drowned' Kapur, the mother of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, alleged that Sachdev Kapur was attempting to take control of the company's finances before the mediation process could conclude. Senior Advocate Navin Pahwa, appearing for Kapur, informed the court that RIPL had convened a board meeting on May 8 to appoint two additional directors. He argued this move could change the company's control structure. Kapur said, "They want to make sure that I am completely drowned out."

Defense presented 'Appointments necessary to comply with RBI directive' Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Sachdev Kapur, defended the proposed appointments. He said they were necessary to comply with a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directive issued after an inspection. "This company has been registered since 2014. The RBI conducted an inspection and directed appointment of two independent directors by May 21," Sibal said. The court, however, indicated that it may ask the Reserve Bank of India not to insist on immediate compliance while the mediation proceedings remain underway.

Advertisement

Mediation proceedings 'Settle it amicably, otherwise no one benefits': SC During the hearing, Justice Pardiwala repeatedly urged both parties to engage in the mediation process in good faith. The mediation is being conducted by former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. "Settle it amicably otherwise no one benefits from this. Do not go before the mediation with a heavy heart... each one of you try," the court said.

Advertisement