Supreme Court suggests arbitration in Kalyani family ₹1L cr dispute
The Supreme Court has stepped in on the Kalyani family's over ₹1 lakh crore property battle, suggesting arbitration after failed mediation.
The dispute, between siblings Baba Kalyani, Sugandha Hiremath, and Gaurishankar Kalyani, centers on a 1994 family agreement and valuable ancestral assets like shares in Bharat Forge.
Gaurishankar Kalyani open to comprehensive arbitration
Gaurishankar Kalyani is open to arbitration if it covers all issues.
The other side's lawyer will respond soon, while the Supreme Court has offered to help pick a mutually acceptable sole arbitrator everyone can agree on.
With the case dragging for over a decade and the siblings getting older, there's hope this move could finally bring some closure.