Supreme Court to issue order in RK Family Trust case
The Supreme Court is set to pass an order on the RK Family Trust case, which centers on the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's estate.
After 15 rounds of mediation led by former Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud did not work out, the court decided it was time to step in and resolve things legally.
Feud over ₹30,000cr RK family trust
The family feud is all about who controls the massive ₹30,000 crore trust.
Rani Kapur, Sunjay's mother, says her assets were put into the trust without her say by late Sunjay Kapur and his wife Priya Sachdeva Kapoor. She is now fighting for a ₹6,000 crore share.
With top lawyers on both sides and mediation hitting a wall, everyone is watching to see how the court will untangle this high-stakes family drama.