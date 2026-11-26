The family feud is all about who controls the massive ₹30,000 crore trust.

Rani Kapur, Sunjay's mother, says her assets were put into the trust without her say by late Sunjay Kapur and his wife Priya Sachdeva Kapoor. She is now fighting for a ₹6,000 crore share.

With top lawyers on both sides and mediation hitting a wall, everyone is watching to see how the court will untangle this high-stakes family drama.