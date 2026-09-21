Suriya and Jyotika renew vows in Scotland, Suriya thanks team
Actors Suriya and Jyotika just marked their anniversary in a pretty memorable way: they renewed their wedding vows in Scotland, surrounded by stunning landscapes that felt special to them.
Suriya shared a heartfelt video thanking the extraordinary team behind the Scotland wedding and making it clear how much these moments mean to them.
Diya and Dev join church ceremony
The ceremony took place in a church with their kids Diya and Dev right by their side. Close family joined in including actor Karthi.
Afterward, everyone hopped onto a yacht for some relaxed family time.
Jyotika posted sweet photos showing lots of smiles and laughter, saying she's grateful for everyone who has been part of their journey.
The whole celebration really highlighted the couple's strong bond, and how much they value sharing life's big moments with loved ones.