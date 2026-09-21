Suriya and Jyotika renew vows in Scotland, Suriya thanks team

The ceremony took place in a church with their kids Diya and Dev right by their side. Close family joined in including actor Karthi.

Afterward, everyone hopped onto a yacht for some relaxed family time.

Jyotika posted sweet photos showing lots of smiles and laughter, saying she's grateful for everyone who has been part of their journey.

The whole celebration really highlighted the couple's strong bond, and how much they value sharing life's big moments with loved ones.