Suriya and Jyotika renew vows with children marking 20 years
Suriya and Jyotika, one of Tamil cinema's favorite couples, just marked 20 years of marriage by renewing their vows in a cozy Christian ceremony.
Their children Diya and Dev were right by their side, along with close family, including Suriya's brother Karthi.
A sweet Instagram video captured Jyotika walking down the aisle with her son while their daughter stood next to Suriya.
Jyotika posts heartfelt vow renewal note
Jyotika shared a heartfelt post, calling the day a reality she will spend her entire lifetime dreaming of, and thanked Suriya, saying, "I vow to cherish our friendship most of all - because it's rare to find your equal, your confidant, your gossip partner, and your best friend, all living inside this one special man who also happens to be your husband and the father of your children."
The two first met on a film set in 1999 and tied the knot in 2006. Their vow renewal was all about celebrating love, gratitude, and sticking together through everything.