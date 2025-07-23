Suriya celebrates his 50th birthday with 'Suriya 46' 1st look

Raveena Tandon, Radhika Sarathkumar among others in cast

Suriya 46 brings together a strong cast with Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon on board.

Confirmed by Suriya in Hyderabad, the project was expected to kick off in May 2023 and is backed by Allu Arvind and Sithara Entertainments.

While the title's still under wraps, it's shaping up to be a major Tamil-Telugu release that means a lot to Suriya.