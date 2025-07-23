Next Article
Suriya celebrates his 50th birthday with 'Suriya 46' 1st look
Tamil star Suriya just dropped his first look from the upcoming film Suriya 46, celebrating his 50th birthday with fans.
The reveal, shared by producer S Naga Vamsi on X, shows Suriya rocking a classic blue T-shirt and brown jacket—fans are loving the "vintage" vibe.
Directed by Venky Atluri, the film is already getting plenty of buzz.
Raveena Tandon, Radhika Sarathkumar among others in cast
Suriya 46 brings together a strong cast with Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon on board.
Confirmed by Suriya in Hyderabad, the project was expected to kick off in May 2023 and is backed by Allu Arvind and Sithara Entertainments.
While the title's still under wraps, it's shaping up to be a major Tamil-Telugu release that means a lot to Suriya.