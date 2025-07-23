Himjyoti Talukdar's 'Taarikh' explores aftermath of Assam bomb blasts

'Taarikh' is part 2 of Talukdar's trilogy about time

Veteran actor Arun Nath plays a father who lost his son in the attacks—his pain is shown through quiet moments rather than words.

Taarikh is actually part two of Talukdar's trilogy about time.

The movie also features a moving title track, Ushaah, by Tarali Sarma and sung by Rupam Bhuyan.

The filmmakers hope it sparks real conversations about healing and remembrance.