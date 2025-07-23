Next Article
Himjyoti Talukdar's 'Taarikh' explores aftermath of Assam bomb blasts
Taarikh, an upcoming Assamese film from director Himjyoti Talukdar, hits theaters on August 22.
The story dives into how families are still coping with the aftermath of the 2008 serial bomb blasts in Assam.
This marks Talukdar's return after his debut Calendar, which also explored themes like time and loss.
'Taarikh' is part 2 of Talukdar's trilogy about time
Veteran actor Arun Nath plays a father who lost his son in the attacks—his pain is shown through quiet moments rather than words.
Taarikh is actually part two of Talukdar's trilogy about time.
The movie also features a moving title track, Ushaah, by Tarali Sarma and sung by Rupam Bhuyan.
The filmmakers hope it sparks real conversations about healing and remembrance.