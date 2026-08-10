Suriya returns in 'Vishwanath and Sons' from Atluri August 14
Entertainment
Suriya is back with Vishwanath And Sons, a family drama hitting theaters on August 14, 2026.
Directed by Venky Atluri, the film follows Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter facing a life-changing family crisis.
Mamitha Baiju co-stars as Maddy, with Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, and Nasser rounding out the cast.
U/A rated 161 minutes family entertainer
The film has a U/A rating and runs for 161 minutes. It explores ambition, family duty, and self-reflection, plus it's Suriya's first team-up with composer GV Prakash Kumar since Soorarai Pottru.
Director Atluri calls it a "wholesome entertainer" that's perfect for watching with your family: expect plenty of emotions, romance, and laughs.