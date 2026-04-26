Suriya's 'Vishwanath & Sons' to release on July 24?

Tamil superstar Suriya is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Vishwanath & Sons . According to a new Pinkvilla report, the movie is likely to hit theaters on July 24, 2026. The emotional drama, directed by Venky Atluri, stars Suriya as a pistol-shooting champion and features Mamitha Baiju and Raveena Tandon in key roles. The film will reportedly hit the screens just 71 days after his action drama Karuppu releases on May 14.

Film details Teaser of 'Vishwanath & Sons' was released earlier The teaser of Vishwanath & Sons introduces Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol-shooting champion in his 40s trying to make a comeback. He meets a young woman named Maddy (Baiju), who initially shares a mentor-student bond with him but later develops feelings for him. The film is expected to touch on topics like age gaps and societal perceptions of such relationships. The makers have yet to confirm the release date.

Cast highlights Tandon, Radikaa to play pivotal roles Vishwanath & Sons marks Tandon's return to Tollywood in a pivotal role. She will be joined by veteran actor Radikaa Sarathkumar, further enhancing the film's ensemble cast. Interestingly, Baiju has spoken fondly of her experience working with Suriya, sharing a light-hearted anecdote about how he ensured she received his special coffee every day until the shoot wrapped.

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