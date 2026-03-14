Suriya's 'Vishwanath & Sons' teaser to drop on March 16

Film details

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Vishwanath & Sons is rumored to be a unique love story between a couple with a significant age difference. The film, billed as a family entertainer, will see Suriya in the role of Sanjay Vishwanath. The first look poster released earlier featured Suriya with an infant, hinting at an intriguing narrative. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon, among others.