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Home / News / Entertainment News / Suriya's 'Vishwanath & Sons' teaser to drop on March 16
Suriya's 'Vishwanath & Sons' teaser to drop on March 16
'Vishwanath & Sons' is slated for July release

Suriya's 'Vishwanath & Sons' teaser to drop on March 16

By Isha Sharma
Mar 14, 2026
05:04 pm
What's the story

The much-anticipated teaser of Suriya's upcoming film, Vishwanath & Sons, will be released on March 16 at 4:06pm. The announcement was made by the makers on Saturday. This marks the first collaboration between Suriya and director Venky Atluri, who has penned and helmed the project. Vishwanath & Sons is slated for a July release in theaters.

Film details

More about the film

Vishwanath & Sons is rumored to be a unique love story between a couple with a significant age difference. The film, billed as a family entertainer, will see Suriya in the role of Sanjay Vishwanath. The first look poster released earlier featured Suriya with an infant, hinting at an intriguing narrative. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon, among others.

Streaming deal

Meanwhile, updates on Suriya's 'Karuppu'

Netflix has bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights of Vishwanath & Sons. The film's music is composed by GV Prakash. Meanwhile, Suriya's fans are eagerly awaiting updates on his other project, Karuppu. It is directed by RJ Balaji and also stars Trisha, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy, and Yogi Babu in key roles. It is reportedly eyeing an April release.

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