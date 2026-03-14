Suriya's 'Vishwanath & Sons' teaser to drop on March 16
What's the story
The much-anticipated teaser of Suriya's upcoming film, Vishwanath & Sons, will be released on March 16 at 4:06pm. The announcement was made by the makers on Saturday. This marks the first collaboration between Suriya and director Venky Atluri, who has penned and helmed the project. Vishwanath & Sons is slated for a July release in theaters.
Film details
More about the film
Vishwanath & Sons is rumored to be a unique love story between a couple with a significant age difference. The film, billed as a family entertainer, will see Suriya in the role of Sanjay Vishwanath. The first look poster released earlier featured Suriya with an infant, hinting at an intriguing narrative. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon, among others.
Streaming deal
Meanwhile, updates on Suriya's 'Karuppu'
Netflix has bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights of Vishwanath & Sons. The film's music is composed by GV Prakash. Meanwhile, Suriya's fans are eagerly awaiting updates on his other project, Karuppu. It is directed by RJ Balaji and also stars Trisha, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy, and Yogi Babu in key roles. It is reportedly eyeing an April release.