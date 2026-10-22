Suriya unveils Naslen 1st look in 'Scene' poster, Tamil debut
Entertainment
Suriya just shared the first look of Malayalam actor Naslen in his upcoming film Scene, officially welcoming him to Tamil cinema.
The poster has Naslen in a red checked shirt, surrounded by police "DO NOT CROSS" tape, definitely a striking intro for his Tamil debut.
Madhavan's 'Scene' releases November 6 2026
Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene stars Suriya as DSP Inbaraj, with Nazriya Nazim and Naslen joining the cast.
The film's technical team features music by Sushin Shyam and cinematography from Vineeth Augustian and Unni Palode.
Scene is set to hit theaters on November 6, 2026, and is already getting attention for its fresh cast lineup and intriguing vibe.