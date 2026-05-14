Suriya's 'Karuppu' morning shows canceled in Tamil Nadu over piracy
Entertainment
Suriya's highly anticipated film Karuppu hit a snag when several theaters in Tamil Nadu suddenly canceled the 9am shows.
The producer blamed "unavoidable reasons," but it turns out a wrong screening in North India sparked piracy worries, leaving many fans who'd pre-booked tickets pretty disappointed.
Dhanush, Salmaan, Shivan support 'Karuppu' release
After the cancelations, Dhanush posted on X hoping for a proper release, saying, "Suriya sir and Karuppu deserve a proper theatrical release." Dulquer Salmaan and Vignesh Shivan also showed support.
Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu reunites Suriya and Trisha on screen after years; fans are still holding out hope for its big debut soon.