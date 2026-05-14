Suriya's 'Karuppu' morning shows canceled in Tamil Nadu over piracy

Dhanush, Salmaan, Shivan support 'Karuppu' release

After the cancelations, Dhanush posted on X hoping for a proper release, saying, "Suriya sir and Karuppu deserve a proper theatrical release." Dulquer Salmaan and Vignesh Shivan also showed support.

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu reunites Suriya and Trisha on screen after years; fans are still holding out hope for its big debut soon.