Suriya's 'Karuppu' release delayed after Qube mix-up, May15 now eyed
Suriya's highly anticipated film Karuppu was set to release on May 14, but things took a turn: shows were canceled in Tamil Nadu allegedly due to financial hiccups, and the movie got screened illegally in some northern theaters after a tech mix-up by Qube Cinema Technologies.
Fans hoping for an evening premiere were left hanging, with distributors now hinting at a possible May 15 release instead.
Producers demand 150cr over 'Karuppu' leak
After those unauthorized screenings, clips from Karuppu started popping up online. Dream Warrior Pictures quickly sent out legal warnings against sharing or downloading the leaked content.
The Tamil Producers Council called the situation unprecedented, blamed Qube for negligence, and is demanding compensation for losses they say total ₹150 crore, even warning of a possible boycott if things aren't resolved.