Suriya's 'Karuppu' release delayed after Qube mix-up, May15 now eyed Entertainment May 14, 2026

Suriya's highly anticipated film Karuppu was set to release on May 14, but things took a turn: shows were canceled in Tamil Nadu allegedly due to financial hiccups, and the movie got screened illegally in some northern theaters after a tech mix-up by Qube Cinema Technologies.

Fans hoping for an evening premiere were left hanging, with distributors now hinting at a possible May 15 release instead.