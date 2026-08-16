Suriya's 'Vishwanath and Sons' hits ₹100cr in 2 days
Suriya's new film, Vishwanath and Sons, just smashed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide in only two days, his fastest ever.
The team marked the moment online with a poster saying, "#VishwanathAndSons hits it out of the park and smashes a 100cr+ in just 2 days. #BlockbusterVAS running successfully in cinemas near you."
This even beats Suriya's previous record with Karuppu (2026), which took three days to reach the same milestone.
Venky Atluri directs 'Vishwanath and Sons'
Directed by Venky Atluri, the movie stars Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, a sharpshooter whose life gets flipped when a younger woman confesses her love.
The cast also includes Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, and Nassar.
GV Prakash Kumar did the music, Nimish Ravi handled cinematography, and Navin Nooli edited.
Netflix has reportedly picked up streaming rights for after its theater run.