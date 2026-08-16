Suriya's 'Vishwanath and Sons' hits ₹100cr in 2 days

Suriya's new film, Vishwanath and Sons, just smashed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide in only two days, his fastest ever.

The team marked the moment online with a poster saying, "#VishwanathAndSons hits it out of the park and smashes a 100cr+ in just 2 days. #BlockbusterVAS running successfully in cinemas near you."

This even beats Suriya's previous record with Karuppu (2026), which took three days to reach the same milestone.