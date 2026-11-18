Sunny Deol's 'Suryaa' producers assure court they'll add fiction disclaimer
What's the story
The producers of Sunny Deol's upcoming film Suryaa - Ant Se Aarambh Tak have assured the Delhi High Court that they will add a disclaimer in both the trailer and the movie. The disclaimer will state that the film is a work of fiction and a remake of the Malayalam movie Joseph. Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar gave this assurance on behalf of the producers before Justice Amit Mahajan on Tuesday, reported Bar and Bench.
Petition details
Petition filed by a group of doctors
The court was hearing a petition from a group of doctors who sought the removal and blocking of the film's teaser.
They argued that the teaser defames doctors at private and corporate hospitals and may incite violence against them.
The petitioners also objected to the claim that Suryaa is inspired by "unbelievable true events," alleging it presents fictional incidents as real while making serious accusations against doctors and hospitals.
Court ruling
Court disposed of the plea
The Delhi High Court said, "The present petition is disposed of only considering the apprehension raised by the petitioners and the undertaking, as noted on behalf of Respondent No. 4 [movie producers], that an appropriate disclaimer will be put in the trailer as well as in the film that the movie is a work of fiction and is only an adaptation of the original Malayalam movie, namely, Joseph."
Producers' defense
Petitioners' apprehension is misplaced, said Nayar
Nayar also defended Suryaa, saying it is a remake of a Malayalam movie that has never been banned or questioned by medical authorities.
He argued that the petitioners' apprehension is misplaced and the disclaimer will be added to the trailer and theatrical prints of the film worldwide.
The Central government told the court that no permission has been granted to Suryaa yet.
IMA's letter
IMA wrote a letter to Ashwini Vaishnaw
In October, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, expressing "serious concern" over the portrayal of the medical profession in Suryaa.
The letter highlighted concerns about the generalization of corruption within healthcare, violence against medical professionals, and potential consequences for public trust and the safety of healthcare workers.
Suryaa was scheduled to hit theaters on Friday but has been delayed.