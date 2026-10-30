Suspects told police shooting intended only to intimidate, not harm
Entertainment
The suspects in the shooting told police they only wanted to intimidate him, not cause any harm.
They reportedly claimed they could have attacked him while he played football without security, but chose not to, showing their aim was just to send a warning.
Crime Branch probes, 11 arrested
So far, 11 people have been arrested as police dig deeper into the case.
The Crime Branch is working to figure out everyone involved and make sure those responsible are held accountable.