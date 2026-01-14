Suvinder Vicky and Mihir Ahuja star in new ZEE5 series 'Shabad—Reet Aur Riwaaz,' out January 14
ZEE5 announced a fresh Hindi original, "Shabad—Reet Aur Riwaaz," on January 14, 2026.
This six-episode series stars Suvinder Vicky and Mihir Ahuja as a father and son dealing with family expectations versus personal dreams, with Mahi Raj and Taranjit Kaur in pivotal supporting roles.
Why should you check it out?
The story follows 16-year-old Ghuppi (Ahuja), who loves football but feels pressured by his dad to keep their family's Ragi singing tradition alive.
Set in Punjab, the show dives into themes like identity, generational clashes, and figuring out your own path while respecting where you come from.
Director Ameet Guptha aims for an authentic vibe, while ZEE5's Kaveri Das says it's all about balancing respect for elders with chasing new aspirations.
It blends drama and family feels.