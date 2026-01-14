Suvinder Vicky and Mihir Ahuja star in new ZEE5 series 'Shabad—Reet Aur Riwaaz,' out January 14

Why should you check it out?

The story follows 16-year-old Ghuppi (Ahuja), who loves football but feels pressured by his dad to keep their family's Ragi singing tradition alive.

Set in Punjab, the show dives into themes like identity, generational clashes, and figuring out your own path while respecting where you come from.

Director Ameet Guptha aims for an authentic vibe, while ZEE5's Kaveri Das says it's all about balancing respect for elders with chasing new aspirations.

It blends drama and family feels.