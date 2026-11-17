SVF serves vegetarian-only food for 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend'
SVF Cinemas in Kolkata is switching things up for Ramayana: Rise of a Legend: only vegetarian food will be served inside the auditoriums during the film.
The move is meant to honor the spiritual vibe of the movie, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.
SVF's 'Ramayana' rule spans West Bengal
This vegetarian-only rule is just for Ramayana shows at SVF's 30 locations across West Bengal.
You'll still find nonvegetarian snacks outside the halls.
The cinema chain says it's following a tradition of extra respect during devotional films, like when audiences left their shoes outside or requested vegetarian food at past mythological screenings.