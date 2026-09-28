'Agenda being pushed': Swara Bhasker reacts to 'jauhar' controversy

Bhasker added, "Now again you're angry about the same thing that you were angry about 10 years ago. And you're not just misconstruing. You are lying about what I said."

"I said that if I had been a rape survivor and I watched that glorification...I would feel like a coward. I'm saying 'I' would feel like a coward. Even major media channels...are reporting that Swara Bhasker calls jauhar an act of cowardice or the jauhar women are cowards."