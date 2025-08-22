Swara Bhasker updates X bio amid 'bisexual' remark backlash
What's the story
Actor-activist Swara Bhasker has updated her X (formerly Twitter) bio to reflect her recent controversial comments about sexuality. In a recent interview, she said, "We are all bisexual," adding that heterosexuality is an "ideology" enforced by society. The statement drew widespread criticism online, with many users trolling the actor for it. Now, Bhasker has responded to the backlash in her own unique way.
Bio update
'Girl crush advocate'
On Friday, Bhasker updated her X bio to read: "Girl crush advocate. Part-time actor, full-time Twitter pest. Chaos Queen. Shopping my way through the apocalypse. Free Palestine." The addition of "Girl crush advocate" seems to be a direct response to the trolls who mocked her for having a crush on Dimple Yadav, wife of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. She also shared a screenshot of the definition of "girl crush," asking, "Honestly... what is the big deal?"
Twitter Post
See her new bio here
Thought— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 22, 2025
it’s time to change thebio 🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/iFzTt1M0QA
Work
Meanwhile, on the work front
On the professional front, Bhasker is starring in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga alongside her husband, politician Fahad Ahmad. Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, the show offers fans a peek into celebrity couples' lives. Meanwhile, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Raabiyaa, in September 2023.