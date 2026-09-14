Sweeney criticized for Novig sports ad, posts celebrity photos instead
Entertainment
Sydney Sweeney is facing criticism for her recent Novig sports ad, which some called out for its concept and revealing outfits.
Instead of a direct statement, she posted photos of other celebrities in similar shoots on Instagram, without directly addressing the criticism.
Sweeney helped shape Novig campaign
Sweeney, who helped shape the campaign as an equity partner at Novig, says the goal was simply to make sports look fun and approachable.
Novig's CEO added that the company's focus on sports was one of the things that attracted Sweeney to the partnership.
This is not the first time Sweeney's brand choices have sparked conversation online.