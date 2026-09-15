Sweeney criticized for Novig sports trading ad objectifying women athletes
Sydney Sweeney is catching heat for her new Novig sports trading ad, where she appears in minimal clothing with sports props.
Many athletes say the ad reduces women's involvement in sports to just their looks, missing the real connection women have with athletics.
Novig's CEO, Jacob Fortinsky, responded that the ad was about highlighting its focus on sports trading, not celebrity drama or politics.
Sweeney shaped Novig ad, 40 million views
Sweeney actually helped shape the ad as a Novig stakeholder, but athletes like Amy Hunt called out its portrayal as objectifying.
Even though Sweeney lost some followers over the backlash, she subtly responded by sharing ESPN Body Issue photos of athletes.
Despite controversy, the campaign brought over 40 million Instagram views and gave Novig a big online boost.