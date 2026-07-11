Sweeney shares Instagram video modeling Syrn bodysuit backed by Bezos Entertainment Jul 11, 2026

Sydney Sweeney just dropped a fun behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, modeling a sheer white lace bodysuit and thigh-high stockings from her lingerie brand Syrn.

She captioned it, "did you get your @syrn yet?" Another playful nudge in her ongoing summer campaign for the brand she launched in January with Jeff Bezos backing.