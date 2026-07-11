Sweeney shares Instagram video modeling Syrn bodysuit backed by Bezos
Entertainment
Sydney Sweeney just dropped a fun behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, modeling a sheer white lace bodysuit and thigh-high stockings from her lingerie brand Syrn.
She captioned it, "did you get your @syrn yet?" Another playful nudge in her ongoing summer campaign for the brand she launched in January with Jeff Bezos backing.
Sweeney spotlights Syrn summer collections
Sweeney has been spotlighting Syrn all summer with posts featuring pieces from collections like Seductress, Romantic, Playful, and Comfy.
Last month, she rocked a plunging pajama set and said Syrn is all about celebrating how women can express different sides of themselves through style.