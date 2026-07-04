Swift and Kelce tie the knot in New York City
Entertainment
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just tied the knot in New York City, and it was a seriously star-packed celebration.
Matthew Stafford from the Rams and his wife Kelly showed up in matching green outfits; Matthew rocked a sharp tux jacket, while Kelly went for a mint dress and silver platforms.
Swift Kelce wedding phone ban
The guest list was stacked with big names like Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Dakota Johnson, Mariska Hargitay, Ellie Goulding, Lena Dunham, Charissa Thompson, Abby Wambach, and even Selena Gomez at the rehearsal dinner.
Everyone had to stick to a black-tie dress code and leave their phones behind.
At the rehearsal dinner, Swift and Kelce treated friends to personalized velvet-box gifts.