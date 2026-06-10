Swift and Kelce wedding at Madison Square Garden July 3
Entertainment
Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are getting married at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 3, 2026.
They've booked the iconic venue for three days, at $1 million per day, for setup, the big day itself, and takedown.
The guest list is stacked with over 1,000 names, including celebrities like Karlie Kloss and Ed Sheeran.
Sonal Shah estimates wedding cost $10 million-$20 million
The couple is keeping things private with no other events at Madison Square Garden during their wedding.
Luxury planner Sonal Shah says the total cost could hit $10 million to $20 million once you factor in staffing and security.
Swift and Kelce have kept most details under wraps, but it's clear they're going for a lavish yet exclusive vibe.