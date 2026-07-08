Swift and Kelce's MSG rehearsal dinner featured Sartiano's inspired menu
On July 2, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hosted an ultra-glam rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden's (MSG) Infosys Theater.
The vibe was described as "a mini wedding," with heartfelt speeches, romantic floral decor, and a menu inspired by Sartiano's: think Wagyu beef ragu fusilli and Maine lobster bucatini.
MSG wedding became forest wonderland
Big names like Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, and Jack Antonoff showed up in sparkly jewel tones at the July 2 rehearsal dinner.
The actual wedding turned MSG into a forest wonderland for 1,000 guests (hello Dakota Johnson and Ed Sheeran!), with food stations serving Italian eats, sushi, seafood, and games where you could win everything from designer bags to a vintage car.
Oh, and the dessert table? It had 30 custom cakes with wild 3D designs: total centerpiece moment.