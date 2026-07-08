Swift and Kelce's MSG rehearsal dinner featured Sartiano's inspired menu

MSG wedding became forest wonderland

Big names like Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, and Jack Antonoff showed up in sparkly jewel tones at the July 2 rehearsal dinner.

The actual wedding turned MSG into a forest wonderland for 1,000 guests (hello Dakota Johnson and Ed Sheeran!), with food stations serving Italian eats, sushi, seafood, and games where you could win everything from designer bags to a vintage car.

Oh, and the dessert table? It had 30 custom cakes with wild 3D designs: total centerpiece moment.