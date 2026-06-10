Swift brings 1995 VHS to 'Toy Story 5' premiere
Entertainment
Taylor Swift brought some serious childhood vibes to the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles, rocking a floral Erdem dress and carrying an old-school 1995 Toy Story VHS tape.
She got Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, aka Woody and Buzz, to sign it, with Hanks joking she should have brought a VHS player too.
Swift breaks Apple Music soundtrack record
Swift's new track for the movie, "I Knew It, I Knew You" (co-written with Jack Antonoff), just broke Apple Music's record for biggest single-day debut for a soundtrack song. It is her first new music since last year's "The Life of a Showgirl" album.
Toy Story 5 hits theaters June 19: Get ready to see your favorite toys back in action!