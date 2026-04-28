Swift files trademarks for voice and image amid AI concerns

Rising deepfakes push celebrities to trademark

Swift's decision comes as AI deepfakes and fake celebrity content are getting more common online.

She's not alone: other stars like Matthew McConaughey are also trademarking their voices and images for extra protection.

Swift has already faced problems with AI-generated images in the past, so this legal move is a way for her (and others) to push back against tech that can easily imitate them.

As attorney Josh Gerben put it, AI can create new content mimicking an artist's voice and trademarks may help fill that gap, and challenging "confusingly similar" imitations.