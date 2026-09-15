Swift, Ice-T deliver standout 'Law and Order: SVU' Emmys skit
Entertainment
Taylor Swift brought some unexpected fun to the 2026 Emmys with a lighthearted Law and Order: SVU skit.
She played a rookie cop who joked about skipping the awards to hang out with her cats (yes, Olivia Benson made an appearance too).
Ice-T joined in, quipping he wouldn't watch the show if Swift wasn't there, making it one of the night's standout moments.
Swift's skit teases fans, jokes Kelce
The skit cleverly poked fun at how Swift's fans love to analyze her every move.
Taylor even joked she couldn't make it because her husband Travis Kelce had a Chiefs game, adding a personal touch that made fans feel seen and kept things extra relatable.