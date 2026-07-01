Swift, Kelce wedding security at Madison Square Garden exceeds $160,000
Entertainment
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are tying the knot at Madison Square Garden, and their wedding security alone is set to cost more than $160,000.
More than 70 New York City detectives will be working long shifts for both the rehearsal dinner and the big day, making sure everything stays safe and smooth.
Swift, Kelce move draws extra NYPD
The couple originally planned to wed in Rhode Island but switched to MSG because of security worries at the old venue.
Now, with more than 1,000 guests expected, extra rookie officers and senior New York Police Department staff are joining in to keep things under control, so everyone can just focus on celebrating.