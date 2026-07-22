Swift open to tweaking her career to stay together
Entertainment
Taylor Swift is open to tweaking her career so they can actually be together. According to sources, Swift is open to tweaking her career so they can actually be together.
As one insider put it, "They've seen too many Hollywood couples drift apart because work kept them in different places," showing how much staying close matters to them.
Swift to travel during Kelce's season
Swift is planning to use her remote work flexibility to travel with Kelce during his NFL season, so they don't have to spend months apart.
The couple is also house-hunting for a place that feels like theirs from the start, not just moving into one of their old homes, so every decision reflects this new chapter together.