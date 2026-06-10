Swift performs at 'Toy Story 5' LA premiere with Newman
Entertainment
Taylor Swift made a splash at the Toy Story five premiere in Los Angeles, performing "You've Got a Friend in Me" with Randy Newman.
Dressed in a Bo Peep-inspired gown and her horseshoe charm necklace, she brought along a vintage Toy Story VHS and got it signed by stars like Tom Hanks and Joan Cusack.
Swift reflects on writing Jessie's song
Swift also teamed up with Randy Newman for "You've Got a Friend in Me."
On Instagram, she shared that writing Jessie's song felt "a musical departure and coming home at the same time" and "a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once," tying it back to her own childhood love for Toy Story.