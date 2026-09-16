Swift surprises in 'Law and Order: SVU' Emmy cameo
Entertainment
Taylor Swift made an unexpected appearance in a Law and Order: SVU sketch at the Emmy Awards, catching even the show's cast off guard.
Ice-T shared that no one knew about her cameo until she showed up on set.
The segment poked fun at what Swift might be up to that night, and she joined in with some playful self-references.
Swift and Hargitay longtime friends
Swift's friendship with SVU star Mariska Hargitay goes way back: they first met at the Met Gala and have teamed up before, like when Hargitay appeared in Swift's "Bad Blood" video.
After filming, Swift handed out homemade cookies. Ice-T called her super professional and said he hopes she'll visit again.