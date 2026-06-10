Swift surprises 'Toy Story 5' premiere with live Jessie-inspired ballad
Entertainment
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the Toy Story 5 world premiere in Los Angeles, performing her brand-new ballad "I Knew It, I Knew You" live for the first time.
The song is inspired by Jessie the cowgirl and was written especially for this movie.
Swift duets with Newman, reunites Cusack
After her heartfelt solo, Swift teamed up with composer Randy Newman for a duet of "You've Got a Friend in Me."
She also reunited on the red carpet with Joan Cusack, Jessie's voice actor.
Swift said writing for Toy Story 5 was a lifelong dream, and director Andrew Stanton praised how her song captured Jessie's journey.